Avraham Mengistu Discharged from Hospital, Five Months After Release from 8 Years in Hamas Captivity

Five months after returning to Israel following more than eight years in Hamas captivity, Avraham Mengistu was discharged Tuesday from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, marking a major milestone in his long road to recovery.

“I’m excited,” Mengistu, 38, said briefly as he left the hospital, where he had been receiving intensive care since his release.

Mengistu’s family issued a statement thanking the medical staff for their dedication and compassion. “The dedicated, intensive, and sensitive care Avraham and our family received has made this moment possible,” the family said. “His transition to a more suitable living arrangement is a dream finally coming true.”

His sister, Almensh Mengistu, praised the progress he has made since returning home. “Despite all the hardships and setbacks, he’s undergone a significant rehabilitation process,” she said. “I’m very proud of the path he’s taken since his return.”

Hospital officials said Mengistu’s discharge is the culmination of a months-long process of physical and emotional rehabilitation.

“The compassionate and professional treatment at Ichilov was the first real step in bridging the long years of captivity with his return to himself and to the community,” the family added. “We thank the staff for their ongoing support and their promise to continue accompanying Avraham.”

Mengistu, a resident of Ashkelon, crossed into Gaza on September 7, 2014, after walking from Zikim Beach to the border fence. Despite being observed by Israeli security forces, he was allowed to cross without intervention and was immediately taken captive by Hamas. The incident was initially placed under a gag order, and it wasn’t until 2015 that the Israeli public learned he was alive and being held in Gaza.

Over the years, Hamas released a number of videos showing Mengistu. In a widely circulated video from January 2023, he appeared disoriented, dressed in a blue shirt, and asked the camera: “Until when must I remain here?”

Mengistu’s release earlier this year came as part of a broader agreement that also saw the return of other Israeli captives. His case, in particular, had drawn criticism and soul-searching within Israel over the initial handling of his disappearance and the years-long effort to secure his release.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)