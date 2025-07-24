Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HaGaon HaRav Povarsky On Draft Law Crisis: “This Is The Only Thing You Need To Keep In Mind”

HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky. (Photo: Elazer Feinstein)

Rosh Yeshivah Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Berel Povarsky published a letter of chizuk to bnei yeshivos via the Va’ad Hayeshivos on Wednesday evening.

“To the beloved and dear bnei yeshivos,” the letter begins. “Words are superfluous regarding your preciousness and virtues. All the koach of Klal Yisrael and its successes are only through the koach haTorah.”

“But unfortunately, the wicked government behaves with complete disregard for this, and out of unrestrained hatred, the hatred of the ignorant and wicked towards Talmidei Chachamim and Bnei Torah, they declare lomdei Torah as criminals and evaders, rachmana litzlan—when the opposite is true, and those who have no part in the Torah are the evaders and destroyers of our existence.”

The Rosh Yeshivah also called on bnei yeshivos not to be drawn into debates with the public over the draft issue. “It is not our job to negotiate with them and discuss their vanities,” he wrote. “We only need to remember the second bracha in the Shema of Maariv, that the love of Hakadosh Baruch Hu for Yisrael stems from the koach of Ahavas Torah and engaging in it day and night, and to believe in this with complete faith—that His love will never depart from us.”

“And no one will have the power to cause us pain or harm us, chas v’chalilah, because we’re the loved ones of the One who loves us with a great and everlasting love,” the Rosh Yeshivah concluded.

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



