European Rabbanim Train In Krav Maga Amid Rampant Antisemitism

Dozens of Rabbanim of European cities are currently undergoing specialized training in self-defense and Krav Maga amid surging antisemitism across Europe.

The training is taking place at a seminar in the city of Eindhoven, Netherlands, organized by the Rabbinical Centre of Europe (RCE), which represents over 850 rabbis across the continent.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the chairman of the RCE and the head of the European Jewish Association (EJA), said that the current situation, in which Jews are increasingly vulnerable to physical assaults in public spaces, is a wake-up call to European governments to bolster security in Jewish areas and significantly increase the punishment and enforcement against anti-Semitic attacks.

RCE Director Rabbi Arie Goldberg said that the training seminar was organized in response to multiple requests from Rabbanim, who feel defenseless as visibly identifiable Jews on the streets of Europe.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)