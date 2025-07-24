Goldknopf: “There Are 100,000 Draft Dodgers In The Tel Aviv Area”

UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf spoke about the Chareidi draft law crisis in an interview with the Religious Zionist Makor Rishon newspaper.

When asked if he understands the pain of the reservists who are leaving for another round of reserve duty, Goldknopf responded, “I don’t understand; I didn’t decide he needs to go. If this person decided that this is his way and he wants to go, then he goes. Don’t transfer the pain [of the Religious Zionists] to the Chareidim. Each sector has their own burden.”

Makor Rishon: “Isn’t this a mandatory war?”

Goldknopf: “I was told that there are 100,000 draft dodgers in Tel Aviv, in the Gush Dan area.”

“I don’t suggest anyone arrest talmidei yeshivos,” Goldknopf continued. “It will cause an upheaval to Am Yisrael and the whole world. I don’t suggest anyone in the State of Israel to act in these ways. It’s a breaking of all conventions and crossing a red line.”

Regarding the sanctions against bnei yeshivos, he said, “If there is no choice and they have to leave the country, then they will leave the country. There will be a state without Chareidim. The Chareidim will not change their lifestyle because there is an army and a war. There is an army, and there are also those who will go to the army. If you say you are missing 50,000 soldiers, take those who evade the draft. I’m not talking about Chareidim.”

Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu, he said, “If he wanted to and had put his weight behind it like other things, there would be a draft law. When the prime minister wants something, he enters a room and sits everyone around one table and reaches a compromise.”

“If Netanyahu wants us next time, he will have to prove so by his actions even before the government is formed. I can’t come today and say that Netanyahu promises—which of the Rabbanim will buy that?”

“Have you closed the door on Netanyahu?”

Goldknopf: “I don’t close or open doors. We are committed to our public, and whoever knows how to obtain what our public asks for will get us. Whoever only knows how to say and say, then let him suffice with saying it to someone else. In the meantime, Netanyahu in this term has only said.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)