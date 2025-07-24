Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Goldknopf: “There Are 100,000 Draft Dodgers In The Tel Aviv Area”

Goldknopf and Netanyahu. (GPO)

UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf spoke about the Chareidi draft law crisis in an interview with the Religious Zionist Makor Rishon newspaper.

When asked if he understands the pain of the reservists who are leaving for another round of reserve duty, Goldknopf responded, “I don’t understand; I didn’t decide he needs to go. If this person decided that this is his way and he wants to go, then he goes. Don’t transfer the pain [of the Religious Zionists] to the Chareidim. Each sector has their own burden.”

Makor Rishon: “Isn’t this a mandatory war?”

Goldknopf: “I was told that there are 100,000 draft dodgers in Tel Aviv, in the Gush Dan area.”

“I don’t suggest anyone arrest talmidei yeshivos,” Goldknopf continued. “It will cause an upheaval to Am Yisrael and the whole world. I don’t suggest anyone in the State of Israel to act in these ways. It’s a breaking of all conventions and crossing a red line.”

Regarding the sanctions against bnei yeshivos, he said, “If there is no choice and they have to leave the country, then they will leave the country. There will be a state without Chareidim. The Chareidim will not change their lifestyle because there is an army and a war. There is an army, and there are also those who will go to the army. If you say you are missing 50,000 soldiers, take those who evade the draft. I’m not talking about Chareidim.”

Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu, he said, “If he wanted to and had put his weight behind it like other things, there would be a draft law. When the prime minister wants something, he enters a room and sits everyone around one table and reaches a compromise.”

“If Netanyahu wants us next time, he will have to prove so by his actions even before the government is formed. I can’t come today and say that Netanyahu promises—which of the Rabbanim will buy that?”

“Have you closed the door on Netanyahu?”

Goldknopf: “I don’t close or open doors. We are committed to our public, and whoever knows how to obtain what our public asks for will get us. Whoever only knows how to say and say, then let him suffice with saying it to someone else. In the meantime, Netanyahu in this term has only said.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UMAN: Ukrainian Government Grants National Heritage Status to Kever Rebbe Nachman of Breslov

KICK HIM OUT: Infamous Terror-Sympathizing, Anti-Israel Columbia Activist Refuses to Condemn Hamas in Interview [VIDEO]

JEWISH CHUTZPAH: Incredible Report Details How Israel Took Out Iran’s Top Commanders During Operation Rising Lion

Report: Iran Transferred $100 Million To Hamas Via Turkey

Huge Protests Erupt In Yerushalayim Following Arrests As Bnei Torah Cry Out: “Better To Die Than Enlist!” [VIDEOS]

Hatzalah Metrowest Hosts Summer BBQ Celebrating Major Milestones and Team Achievements

Report: Yahye Sinwar’s Widow Used Fake Passport to Flee Gaza, Remarries in Turkey

Edelstein Is Ousted From Position Due To Draft Law Crisis: Likud MK Boaz Bismuth Is Elected To Replace Him

WATCH UNUSUAL MEETING: Rosh Yeshiva To US Amb: “They’re Arresting Students For The ‘Crime’ Of Learning Torah”

Obama Blasts Trump’s “Bizarre” And “Outrageous” Russiagate Allegations, Claims It’s An “Attempt at Distraction”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network