At Request Of Religious Ministers: A-G’s Dismissal Delayed Until After Tisha B’Av

Tisha B'av. Photo: Ari Kuperstock

The cabinet meeting at which ministers were supposed to vote on the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, which was planned for this coming Sunday, has been canceled.

Sources in the government said, “The session will not take place next week in order to avoid dealing with sensitive and controversial issues among Am Israel during the ‘Nine Days,’ and due to a request from several religious ministers not to hold the dismissal during the ‘Nine Days.'”

The vote for Baharav-Miara’s dismissal will take place instead at the next Cabinet meeting, on Monday, August 4, the day after Tisha B’Av.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



