Concerning: Increase In Measles In Jerusalem & Beit Shemesh: 3 Children In ICU

Measles (Photo: Dave Haygarth/Flickr)

Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday that since the beginning of the measles outbreak in Israel about three months ago, 245 patients have been diagnosed, 91 of whom are active cases, with about half diagnosed in the past week.

Most of the patients who were recently diagnosed are from the Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh areas. About 87% of the patients are children—most of whom were not vaccinated.

There are currently about 12 children hospitalized due to measles, all under the age of six. Three of them are in intensive care, and one is connected to an ECMO.

The ministry calls on parents to complete routine vaccinations, especially the measles vaccine.

