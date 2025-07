The IDF has confirmed the deaths of two soldiers from the elite Golani Reconnaissance Unit during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

The fallen are:

Captain Amir Saad, 22, from the town of Yanuh-Jat, who served as an officer in the unit.

Sergeant Inon Nuriel Vana, 20, from Kiryat Tiv’on, a combat soldier in the same unit.

Both soldiers fell during ongoing operations against Hamas terror infrastructure in southern Gaza. Their families have been notified.

