IDF Launches First-Ever Airdrop Into Gaza Amid Mounting International Criticism Over Hunger


The IDF announced the launch of a new phase in its humanitarian operations in Gaza, beginning with its first-ever airdrop of humanitarian aid into the enclave—an unprecedented move amid intensifying international concern over widespread hunger and deteriorating conditions.

Seven pallets of flour, sugar, and canned goods—provided by international organizations—were dropped by the Israeli Air Force into Gaza on Saturday under the direction of Israel’s political leadership. Though other countries have previously carried out airdrops into Gaza, this marked the first direct Israeli operation of its kind.

In addition to the airdrop, the IDF said it would open humanitarian corridors to facilitate the safe delivery of aid by United Nations agencies and NGOs. “The IDF is prepared to implement humanitarian pauses in densely populated areas,” the military said in a statement, “and will continue to operate to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists in the areas of activity.”

The first such pause will begin Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in northern Gaza, the IDF said.

As part of a broader effort to stabilize living conditions, the IDF, in coordination with COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories) and the Israel Electric Corporation, also announced the reconnection of a critical power line to a southern Gaza desalination plant. The upgrade is expected to boost water output from 2,000 to 20,000 cubic meters daily, enough to serve nearly 900,000 residents.

The IDF also pushed back on claims of famine. “The IDF emphasizes that there is no starvation in the Gaza Strip,” the statement read, calling reports of mass hunger “a false campaign promoted by Hamas.” It added that responsibility for aid distribution lies with the UN and international aid organizations, which are expected to prevent the diversion of resources to Hamas operatives.

According to Israeli figures, more than 250 aid trucks were unloaded in Gaza this week, with approximately 600 truckloads of supplies distributed by the UN and its partners. Hundreds more remain staged at border crossings, awaiting pickup. The IDF said it will continue working with international organizations to expedite delivery and distribution of aid.

