Iranian Immigrant To Israel Indicted For Espionage; Exposed Israeli Agent, Revealed Flight Path Of Israeli Drones

It was cleared for publication on Sunday that the State Attorney’s Office filed a serious security indictment last week in the Central District Court in Lod against an Israeli citizen, charging him with contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy with the intent to harm state security, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

The indictment reveals that the defendant, an Israeli citizen who immigrated from Iran in 1999, maintained contact with an Iranian agent during Operation Iron Swords as well as throughout Operation Rising Lion.

About 15 years ago, the defendant became romantically involved with an Iranian woman living in Iran. In 2024, the two met in Turkey and held a meeting with two Iranian agents. The defendant was aware that the agents were hostile to Israel.

Following his return to Israel, the defendant transferred sensitive information to one of the Iranian agents via Telegram, at times at the agent’s request and at times on his own initiative.

The information he provided included the identity of an Iranian sailor who allegedly collaborated with Israel; details about Israel’s intentions to carry out attacks on Iran; Israeli drone flight paths via Azerbaijan toward Iran; and confirmation that a key Israeli Air Force base at Nevatim was hit during Iran’s attack on Israel in April last year.

According to the indictment, some of the information the defendant provided to the Iranian agent was obtained via his friendship with an Israeli who was close to government officials.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)