Right-Wing NGO To PM: “Why Did You Surrender To Tactics Employed By Hitler & Goebbels?”

Matan Jerafi, the CEO of Im Tirtzu, an Israeli right-wing NGO, sent a sharply worded letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday, slamming his decision to provide aid to Gaza, including airlifting aid to Gaza for the first time since the war began.

It should be noted that this is the first time in history that a country is providing aid to its enemy during a war.

“I am writing to you, Prime Minister, in pain and dismay, as one who represents tens of thousands serving in the reserves and in regular service and hundreds of thousands of supportive citizens on social media,” the letter began.

“Last night, after Shabbat ended, we learned that you chose to instruct the security leadership to airdrop aid to Gaza for the first time since the beginning of the war. Alongside the impressive achievements in Lebanon, Iran, and Syria, which, under your leadership, are shaping a new reality in the Middle East for generations to come, the failures in dealing with Hamas in Gaza stand out starkly.”

“In the face of Hamas’s deceitful ‘hunger’ campaign, which we regrettably also saw in Israeli media outlets and in the statements by irresponsible Knesset members, courageous leadership is required—one that does not hesitate or flinch.”

“Hamas draws its tactics from the greatest propagandists in history; this is exactly the same policy employed by Hitler and Goebbels, yimach shemam, during World War II.

“Airdropping aid to Nazi supporters in Gaza, by our forces, is a terrible disgrace. At this time, we must embark on a decisive move that will lead to complete military control of the Strip by our forces—until victory!

“I call on you to immediately revoke the decision.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)