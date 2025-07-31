Hamodia: “Enough! We’re Leaving The Political Arena & Moving To The Streets”

The Hebrew-language Hamodia newspaper, affiliated with the Gerrer chassidus, published a sharply worded notice on Thursday following the historic asifah of Gedolei Yisrael against the conscription of bnei yeshivos on Wednesday evening.

The notice states: “ENOUGH. The asifah made it clear—you crossed the line, and the Rabbanim are now taking responsibility. The politicians were not mentioned at the event, even in passing.”

“The pain, the outcry, the exploitation, and the injustice are irrational and unbearable.”

“The Gedolei Yisrael warn against those who dare to harm a lomeid Torah.”

“It was made clear [at the asifah] that there will be no quotas or targets, not 50% and not 2%. The talks and discussions above and under the table are over. There will also be no sanctions, and all discussions on the matter are irrelevant.”

“A significant change in circumstances has occurred, and the Chassidic communities are cooperating with extremist circles (k’naim), understanding that the opposing side has crossed all boundaries.”

“There is a clear statement being made for the first time in the Chassidic communities, which is being conveyed to the entire public, that the army is completely unacceptable and no young Chareidi should be intimidated or tempted by it.”

“There are firm statements here, along with a kind of preparation of the public for acts of mesiras nefesh.”

“The Rabbanim are clearly announcing that the asifah was not the end of the struggle but just the beginning. The Rabbanim will examine the situation and act. In other words, in the struggle between the authorities and the Chareidi public, they have left the political arena and the Knesset and moved to the streets and the people—via the Gedolei Yisrael.”

“For the first time in years, due to the magnitude of the hour, there will be a fast and a general day of tefillah with abstention from work (ביטול מלאכה), and some are talking about a million-man protest.”

