Historic Major Asifa As Gedolei Eretz Yisroel Battle Giyus Gezeirah [PHOTOS]

Dozens of leading Roshei Yeshivos and Rebbes in Eretz Yisroel convened Wednesday evening in Ma’ale HaChamisha to declare their unyielding opposition to government efforts to draft bnei yeshiva into the IDF.

Attendees included the Rebbes of Ger, Vizhnitz, Sanz, Chernobyl, Mishkenos HaRo’im, Zvil, Skulen, Machnovka-Belz, and representatives of Skver, Bohush, Nadvorna, Modzitz, Rahmastrivka, Dorg, Tolna, Strikov, Harav Yaakov Meir Shechter of Breslov, Mashpia HaRav Biderman, and others. They were joined by Litvish roshei yeshiva and poskim, including Harav Moshe Tzadka, Harav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Harav Chaim Feinstein, Harav Yitzchok Zilberstein, Harav Moshe Brozovsky, and others.

During the gathering, the Sanzer Rebbe delivered a forceful speech, warning that the Zionists’ goal “is to uproot Torah and yiras Shamayim from Klal Yisrael. They want to destroy us—literally. We must be ready to give up everything, practically, to stop this decree. There is no disagreement here; anyone who is shomer Torah u’mitzvos must stand united in opposition to the draft.”

The asifa concluded with an official declaration on behalf of all the participants, which highlighted six main points:

1. The declaration emphasized that bnei Torah are the pride and strength of the Jewish People. “Al tigu b’meshichi,” it warned. Any reduction in lomdei torah would pose a grave danger to the entire nation, especially during a time of war. “We will not accept quotas, targets, or limitations of any kind.”

2. “No sanctions, punishments, or arrests will sway us one iota,” the gedolim said. “We do not live by their words, but by the word of Hashem.” They compared the current struggle to generations of Jews who withstood persecution with unwavering emunah. “We, too, will walk in their path forever. This Torah will not be replaced.”

3. The declaration sounded the alarm over recent efforts to entice lomdei torah with special “charedi military tracks” and “civilian service options.” The rabbanim warned that these are traps meant to lure bnei yeshiva into the secular military framework. “Parents and educators bear responsibility to guide and warn their children against these dangerous paths.”

4. “The very nature of the military is one of rejecting yoke of Torah and mitzvos,” the declaration reads. It cites cases of previously Chareidi recruits who became mechalelei Shabbos and abandoned Yiddishkeit. “It is absolutely assur to enter any army framework. Every bochur and avreich must remain steadfast and not be drawn in.”

5. The rabbanim called for increased tefillah and teshuvah to nullify the gezeirah. A nationwide Yom Tefillah will be held on Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul, with a half-day fast for all men aged 15 and up, unless medically exempt. Those unable to fast are encouraged to give pidyon. Work should cease that day, except in cases of employment necessity.

6. Yeshiva administrators and roshei kollel were instructed to educate their talmidim about the immense zechus of remaining in the beis medrash despite pressure and fear. “Even when the nisayon is great, young bnei Torah must feel pride and joy in their avodas Hashem, even if it means personal sacrifice.”

A second gathering of Roshei Yeshivos is scheduled for tomorrow in Bnei Brak under the auspices of the Vaad HaYeshivos, and led by Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau.