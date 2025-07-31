Netanyahu’s Plan To Prevent Ben-Gvir From Leaving The Government

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has begun to make significant efforts to advance the voluntary emigration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in order to keep National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in the government, Ynet reported.

According to government sources, Netanyahu promised Ben Gvir that if no hostage deal is reached, within a few weeks Israel will begin the “voluntary emigration” of thousands of Gazans to countries abroad.

The steps that Netanyahu has begun to take include, among other things, regular meetings on the plan at least once a week, with the participation of representatives of the Mossad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other entities. Netanyahu has instructed the Mossad to step up its efforts in discussions with countries that have expressed willingness to accept Palestinians from the Strip.

In one of those meetings about two weeks ago, Netanyahu said to Ben Gvir, “I am moving towards you and promoting the issue of voluntary emigration.”

“Netanyahu is initiating tangible steps,” a senior government official said. “He is very strongly involved in it, and that is how he is trying to convince Ben Gvir not to resign.”

Israel has reached agreements with five countries to accept Palestinians from Gaza as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts. Under the plan, the first week of implementation would see the emigration of thousands of Gazans, with a key development being their departure through Israel and then on to Jordan—bypassing the usual route through Egypt.

Journalist Barak Ravid recently reported that Israel is in talks with Ethiopia, Libya, and Indonesia, in addition to other undisclosed countries. Mossad chief Dedi Barnea has discussed the ongoing efforts with US envoy Steve Witkoff and other US officials and requested American assistance in providing incentives to the countries in exchange for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, in a bid to retain Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich’s support as well, Netanyahu has pledged to pursue the annexation of certain areas of the Gaza Strip if no deal is reached.

Government officials emphasize that Netanyahu’s top priority remains securing a hostage deal. Even in private discussions, he says that his priorities are hostages, a ceasefire, and Iran. However, aware that negotiations may collapse due to Hamas’s resistance, Netanyahu is also seriously preparing to advance both the “voluntary emigration” plan and annexation. To ensure coordination with the United States on these issues, he dispatched Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and Mossad chief Dedi Barnea to Washington for high-level talks.

A senior Israeli official familiar with the situation stated, “Until now, the idea of voluntary emigration was theoretical. That’s no longer the case. Netanyahu intends to move forward with the plan if no deal is reached. There is an active dialogue with multiple countries, and a shared understanding that, if negotiations fail, thousands of Gazans—not millions, but a significant number—could begin emigrating in the coming weeks.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)