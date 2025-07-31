Fallen NYPD Officer Didarul Islam Honored in Funeral Procession Through NYC

The family of Didarul Islam, the NYPD officer killed in the Manhattan shooting, including his father, joined the funeral procession as his casket was carried through the streets of New York City, surrounded by fellow officers paying their respects.
The family of Didarul Islam, the NYPD officer killed in the Manhattan shooting, including his father, joined the funeral procession as his casket was carried through the streets of New York City, surrounded by fellow officers paying their respects.
Popular Posts