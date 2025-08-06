Vacation Apartment Host To Israeli Family: “I’ll Kill You; Free Palestine”

An Israeli family with three young children recently flew to Europe for a family trip to Poland and Slovakia.

When the family arrived in Krakow, the mother sent a WhatsApp message to the owner of the apartment they had reserved via Booking, Mako reported.

A minute later, the apartment owner or an employee on their behalf responded with “Freedom for me Palestine” and “I will kill you, come on.”

The family was understandably shaken and decided to cancel their reservation immediately and look for another place to sleep.

“They asked a very innocent question and received this appalling answer,” a friend of the family told Mako. “Of course, they left the place immediately and booked accommodation elsewhere.”

“This is the first time they are on a family trip abroad, and they had many concerns before the trip due to the security situation.”

Earlier this week, Mako reported about yet another antisemitic incident in Europe. An Israeli family entered a restaurant in Zagreb, Croatia, and the waitress refused to serve them after realizing they were from Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)