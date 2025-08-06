Emboldened by Countries Rewarding Its Terrorism, Hamas Calls for Global Protests Outside Israeli, U.S., and Allied Embassies

Hamas on Wednesday issued a call for coordinated global protests targeting Israeli, American, and allied embassies, urging its supporters to mobilize “in all cities, capitals, and public squares” over the weekend.

The terror group’s official social media channels published a statement encouraging marches and sit-ins on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday outside the embassies of the “Zionist entity, the United States, and countries backing the Zionist occupation and aggression.”

Hamas also called for sustained “popular pressure” in public spaces worldwide, as part of what it described as a growing wave of international opposition to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The group, designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S., Israel, and the EU, praised previous demonstrations and acts of disruption, saying it “deeply appreciates the global mobilization and mass demonstrations” that have taken place since the start of the war.

The statement comes as Hamas is feeling emboldened by international criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and as pro-Hamas protests have surged in major Western cities, often accompanied by antisemitic slogans, intimidation of Jewish communities, and calls for the destruction of Israel.

Security officials in several Western countries are already on alert, warning that Hamas’s direct call for action could prompt supporters to escalate from protests to violent incidents.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)