OUTRAGEOUS: Jewish Access Blocked, Christian Crosses Installed at Kivrei Nevi’im on Har Hazeisim


A grave travesty is unfolding on Har Hazeisim, where the kevarim of the nevi’im Chaggai and Malachi have been sealed off, adorned with Christian crosses, and made inaccessible to Yidden wishing to daven.

The site — long recognized as a makom kadosh and part of the eternal Jewish presence in Yerushalayim — has been blocked by the Russian Orthodox Church, which claims ownership of the land above the cave. In a blatant affront to Jews, Christian religious symbols have been erected at the entrance, and Yidden are being denied entry to the very kevarim of our nevi’im.

Jews United and the Israel Heritage Sites Fund have sent an emergency letter to Minister of Religious Services Michael Malkieli, calling on the Israeli government to act immediately to restore Jewish access and remove all foreign symbols from the site.

“This is not just a burial site,” said Nachi Weiss, Chairman of Jews United. “It’s a living symbol of our people’s spiritual and historical continuity. Blocking Jewish access and erasing our presence is an offense to our sacred legacy.”

The organizations are demanding: Full and unrestricted access for Yidden; restoration of Jewish oversight; and the immediate removal of all foreign religious symbols.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



