At His Home At 2 AM: Military Police Arrest Another Yeshivah Bochur

Illustrative. Arrest. (Israel Police)

The military police arrested another yeshivah bochur overnight Wednesday at his home in Tel Aviv following the arrest of two bochurim earlier this week, also in Tel Aviv.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, he is a bochur “mitchazeik” [someone who lacks a yeshivah background] over the age of 20 who has been learning at a yeshivah in Modi’in Illit for several years.

A source familiar with the details of the arrest told Kikar: “As far as the system is concerned, this is a regular yeshiva student. The Ezram V’Magenim organization received a call in the middle of the night and is now aiding the young man and his family.”

He added: “The Gedolei Yisrael have decided that we must go out and demonstrate on behalf of the talmidei yeshivah who were arrested on Monday, despite the fact that they are not mainstream, because this is the army’s tactic—to start with the periphery and normalize the arrests.”

“We must fight for this bochur as well, especially due to the conflict he has with his family—and I won’t elaborate.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



