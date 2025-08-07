Iran Hangs Nuclear Scientist Who Allegedly Confessed To Giving Top-Secret Info To Mossad Agents

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB announced that a man executed this week for espionage was a senior nuclear scientist who allegedly provided classified information to the Mossad.

The man, identified as Rouzbeh Vadi, held a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from the Amir Kabir University of Technology and worked directly with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the body at the center of Iran’s contentious nuclear program.

According to a televised segment broadcast by IRIB, Vadi confessed to leaking sensitive data about Iran’s key nuclear sites, including Fordo and Natanz—facilities that have been at the heart of international concern over Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

“Key facilities were Fordo and Natanz, for which I sent information. I told them I knew this and that about Fordo, they told me to send everything,” Vadi is heard saying in what IRIB described as a confession video. He also detailed Mossad’s interest in the Uranium Conversion Facility and Fuel Manufacturing Plant, claiming they placed particular emphasis on “the entry and exit of nuclear material.”

A voiceover accompanying the video alleges Vadi held five meetings with Mossad agents in Vienna, during which he was instructed to open a cryptocurrency account to receive payments. According to the segment, Mossad promised him a foreign passport in exchange for long-term collaboration.

Iranian authorities presented additional documents tying Vadi to the country’s nuclear program, including a 2012 scientific paper he co-authored alongside Ahmad Zolfaqar and Abdolhamid Minouchehr—two Iranian nuclear scientists who were assassinated in June.

Israel has not commented on the execution or the allegations against Vadi. Iran, meanwhile, continues to accuse the Mossad of orchestrating an aggressive campaign of espionage and targeted killings aimed at crippling its nuclear progress, even after the 12 day war that significantly set back its nuclear program.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)