Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Final Reminder To Send In Your Names For Free Tefillah In Amuka Through Yad L’Achim

Communicated Content

This is the final reminder to send in your names for tefillah for the minyan of talmidei chachamim davening right now in Amuka through Yad L’Achim. They will be there for the next couple of hours. 

Tefillos can be for shidduchim, health, children, and all personal requests. 

SEND IN YOUR NAMES HERE)

VISIT TuBav.org

CALL 1-718-690-2944

TO SUBMIT NAMES FOR FREE TO THE MINYAN OF TALMIDEI CHACHAMIM DAVENING IN AMUKA, FREE TO SUBMIT NAMES CLICK HERE
VISIT TuBav.org

CALL 1-718-690-2944

Klal Yisrael will davening for one another beginning at 10am on Monday, Aug 19 – reciting 8 specific kapitlach of Tehillim.
📖Click here to download the FREE ArtScroll Tehillim


THIS MOTZEI SHABBOS AUG 9 @10:00pm EST: FREE LIVESTREAMED CONCERT WITH TODAY’S LEADING SUPERSTARS

Beri Weber ◦ Itzik Dadya ◦ Levy Falkowitz ◦ Shloime Daskal ◦ Yidi Bialostozky

A Naftali Schnitzler Production
BONUS: DATING / MARRIAGE PANEL WITH THE EXPERTS  Dr. David Lieberman ◦ R’ Reuven Epstein ◦ R’ Bentzion Shafier

SUNDAY @ 10:00 am EST: LIVE TEFILLAH EVENT WITH LEADING RABBANIM — SAY TEHILLIM TOGETHER WITH KLAL YISRAEL!

REWATCH THE MOTZEI SHABBOS CONCERT & PANEL

WATCH LIVE AT TUBAV.ORG

 At the same time as Klal Yisrael davens, each in their part of the world, there will be a minyan of Talmidei Chachamim in Amuka, davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (it’s free) through Yad L’Achim.

Visit TuBav.org (or call 1-718-690-2944 we are here to help!)

Tu B’Av Together is a Yad L’Achim initiative founded in 2015. Shidduchim is a topic that truly brings the entire spectrum of Klal Yisroel together. Tu B’Av Together, a day for tefillah—for shidduchim—is recognizing the need to daven for this important aspect of the Jewish people. We have been zoche to have millions of Yidden involved in tefillah, and with every year, one Jewish tefillah at a time, we’ll bring shidduchim closer to those yearning.

iconTo share this special Tu B’Av Together program and free tefillah via WhatsApp, click here




Popular Posts

Antisemitism In Montreal: Frum Man Assaulted As His Daughter Screams In Fear

Netanyahu Slams Germany’s Merz For Rewarding Terror In Wake Of Arms Embargo Announcement

Trump Reportedly Shouted at Netanyahu Over Gaza Starvation, Netanyahu Calls It “Fake News”

Chabad of South Bergen County Destroyed In Devastating Early Morning Blaze

Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Greenlights Assault On Gaza City, In First Step Towards Full Gaza Takeover

Netanyahu Blasts ‘Fake News Factory’ NY Times, Threatens Lawsuit Over Gaza Lies

Israel Poised to Greenlight Massive Gaza Takeover Operation Amid Warnings of ‘Black Hole’ Quagmire

Remains of Three More 9/11 Victims Identified Nearly 24 Years After Attacks

Secret Talks Held Between U.S. Envoy and Gedolei Yisrael in Bnei Brak Over Yeshiva Arrests

MK Porush Launches “Hunger Strike” In Front Of [Ex] Attorney-General’s Office [Video]

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network