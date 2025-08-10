Final Reminder To Send In Your Names For Free Tefillah In Amuka Through Yad L’Achim

This is the final reminder to send in your names for tefillah for the minyan of talmidei chachamim davening right now in Amuka through Yad L’Achim. They will be there for the next couple of hours.

Tefillos can be for shidduchim, health, children, and all personal requests.



SEND IN YOUR NAMES HERE

CALL 1-718-690-2944

Klal Yisrael will davening for one another beginning at 10am on Monday, Aug 19 – reciting 8 specific kapitlach of Tehillim.

THIS MOTZEI SHABBOS AUG 9 @10:00pm EST: FREE LIVESTREAMED CONCERT WITH TODAY’S LEADING SUPERSTARS

Beri Weber ◦ Itzik Dadya ◦ Levy Falkowitz ◦ Shloime Daskal ◦ Yidi Bialostozky

A Naftali Schnitzler Production

BONUS: DATING / MARRIAGE PANEL WITH THE EXPERTS Dr. David Lieberman ◦ R’ Reuven Epstein ◦ R’ Bentzion Shafier

SUNDAY @ 10:00 am EST: LIVE TEFILLAH EVENT WITH LEADING RABBANIM — SAY TEHILLIM TOGETHER WITH KLAL YISRAEL!

At the same time as Klal Yisrael davens, each in their part of the world, there will be a minyan of Talmidei Chachamim in Amuka, davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (it’s free) through Yad L’Achim.

Tu B’Av Together is a Yad L’Achim initiative founded in 2015. Shidduchim is a topic that truly brings the entire spectrum of Klal Yisroel together. Tu B’Av Together, a day for tefillah—for shidduchim—is recognizing the need to daven for this important aspect of the Jewish people. We have been zoche to have millions of Yidden involved in tefillah, and with every year, one Jewish tefillah at a time, we’ll bring shidduchim closer to those yearning.

