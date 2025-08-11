UJA-Federation Pledges $1 Million for Gaza Aid, Drawing Backlash Amid Ongoing War

The UJA-Federation of New York announced it will send $1 million to IsraAID — Israel’s largest nongovernmental aid organization — to provide food, medicine, and water filtration systems to civilians in Gaza.

The pledge, revealed by UJA CEO Eric Goldstein, marks one of the largest wartime aid commitments to Gaza ever made by a mainstream Jewish organization. IsraAID, which has historically operated abroad in disaster zones, has expanded its work since October 7 to include operations in both Israel and Gaza, working alongside the IDF’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories and international agencies.

Goldstein condemned Hamas for holding hostages, blocking aid, and triggering the conflict, but said the Jewish community has a “moral imperative” to help those suffering in Gaza. “Not everyone agrees on what should be done, or how,” he wrote, adding, “We must hold tight to what has always anchored the Jewish people: the belief that all human life is sacred.”

Critics, however, argue the decision is deeply misguided — particularly while Israeli soldiers are still in combat and hostages remain captive. They contend that such aid risks benefiting Hamas-controlled systems and undermines Israel’s military and diplomatic position.

The United Nations claims 98 children have died from acute malnutrition since last October — 37 in the past month alone — and warns of “starvation, pure and simple.” Israel disputes the starvation narrative, saying it has significantly expanded the volume of aid allowed in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the American Jewish Committee made waves by pledging $25,000 to repair Gaza’s Holy Family Church, damaged by what Israel described as “stray ammunition” during a nearby operation. That gift, intended to bolster Jewish-Catholic relations, was an unprecedented gesture — but far smaller in scale than UJA’s $1 million commitment.

The timing of the UJA announcement is particularly contentious. Israel’s security cabinet is weighing a plan to fully take over Gaza and install Arab forces to govern, while mediators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Protests have erupted across Israel, both for and against renewed negotiations.

Internationally, the political climate is shifting. On Monday, Australia announced it would support recognition of Palestinian statehood at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, a move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “shameful” and critics described as rewarding Hamas. New Zealand signaled it may follow suit.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)