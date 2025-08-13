‘We’ll Beg For The Iron Dome’: Germany’s Merz Faces Backlash Over Israel Arms Embargo

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has come under attack, mainly from his own party and its voter base, following his announcement last week that he is imposing a partial arms embargo on Israel due to the war in Gaza, a move that astonished Israelis and Germans alike, Ynet reported

According to reports, even Merz’s close advisers were shocked by his announcement.

Alexander Hoffmann, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) faction in Bavaria, slammed Merz for the decision, which he described as contentious and unilateral. “Our party wasn’t involved, and it demands at least some explanation,” Hoffmann said.

Former Interior Minister and CSU honorary chairman Horst Seehofer lambasted the decision as a “misguided foreign policy mistake with far-reaching consequences.” CSU parliamentarian Stefan Pilsinger made similar statements, stressing the benefits Germany gains from security cooperation with Israel, especially in air defense and intelligence.

MP Karsten Müller, a member of Merz’s party, also condemned the move, stating on X, “This decision disregards the military and security cooperation that strengthens Germany’s army and NATO.”

Berlin’s outgoing culture senator, Joe Chialo, also a member of Merz’s party, wrote in Bild that withholding arms from Israel is arrogant and hypocritical. “If Berlin or Munich were attacked, we’d beg for the Iron Dome. This embargo betrays our core values.”

Many social media users condemned Merz for withholding weapons from Israel at a critical time, with one user terming it a “blow to a democratic ally.”

Another user asked how Merz would respond if Israel restricted Germany’s use of weapons against Russia. Other users expressed concerns about possible Israeli retaliatory moves.

Volker Beck, chair of the Bundestag’s Germany-Israel relations committee, warned about “German arrogance,” elaborating that Israel’s $260 million deal with Elbit Systems for anti-missile defenses could be at risk.

“If Israel limits arms to Germany, our air defense future looks grim,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)