Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Amazon Expands Same-Day Grocery Delivery to 1,000+ Cities, Eyes 2,300 by Year’s End

FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Amazon is now rolling out a service where its Prime members can order their blueberries and milk at the same time as their batteries and other basic items.

The online juggernaut said Wednesday that customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns now have access to fresh groceries with its free Same-Day Delivery on orders over $25 for Prime members, with plans to reach over 2,300 by the end of the year.

The company said that if an order doesn’t meet the minimum, members can still choose same-day delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.

In the past, Prime subscribers’ grocery orders were fulfilled through Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods.

The expansion is expected to put more pressure on grocery delivery services offered by such rivals as Walmart, Instacart and Target.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN FLORIDA: 13-Year-Old Rochel Aliza Nisanov A”H Killed In Boating Accident; Sister In Critical Condition

French Air Traffic Controller To El Al Pilot: “Free Palestine”

🚨 Major Yom Tefillah Set for Thursday Outside Military Prison in Support of Incarcerated Yeshiva Bochurim

CONSEQUENCES: New York DMV Revokes EMT Plates From Vehicle Displaying Swastika After Assemblyman Yeger’s Intervention

BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges Adam Schiff Authorized Leaks of Classified Information to Target Trump

Caught on Camera: Chareidi Youth Dumps Stinking Slop in Jerusalem Cell Phone Store — and Slips in His Own Mess

Tragedy In Israel: Newlywed Killed In Accident Only Months After His Chasunah

Report: Bein HaZemanim Arrest Op Against Bnei Yeshivos Has Been Frozen

Antisemitic Thugs Unleash Dog On Frum American Couple In Venice

France Is Refusing To Renew Visas For El Al Flight Security Staff In Paris

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network