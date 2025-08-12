Tragedy In Israel: Newlywed Killed In Accident Only Months After His Chasunah

TRAGEDY: A tragic accident occurred near the Ganot Interchange on Tuesday afternoon in which Rachamim Eliyahu Elnatan, z’l, 20, was killed.

The niftar, who got married only several months ago, was the son of Rabbi Natan Elnatan of Shas, formerly the Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv and currently the Chairman of the National Planning Headquarters in the Ministry of Interior. He is survived by his wife, his parents, and seven siblings.

This is a difficult tragedy for the Elnatan family, as this is the second son who was killed in an accident.