BDE: Unvaccinated Toddler Dies From Measles Complications In Jerusalem

Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that a two-year-old toddler who has been hospitalized for several weeks and connected to an ECMO after contracting measles passed today at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Hadassah Ein Kerem stated, “The toddler who was evacuated to the pediatric intensive care unit at Hadassah a few weeks ago arrived in critical condition after being connected to the ECMO machine and transferred from Shaare Tzedek to Hadassah. The toddler (unvaccinated) contracted measles and as a result suffered from a secondary disease of streptococcus, which caused severe pneumonia. For weeks he was treated in the pediatric intensive care unit as the doctors fought for his life. Unfortunately, this morning the unit’s doctors had to pronounce his death after his body systems collapsed.”

Another measles patient, a one-year-old toddler who is also connected to an ECMO machine and has been treated in the pediatric intensive care unit for several weeks, is still in very serious condition.

Since the beginning of the measles outbreak in Israel about three months ago, 503 patients have been diagnosed, of whom 187 are active patients. Most of the patients who were diagnosed recently are from the Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh areas, and most of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated children.

As of today, 12 children are hospitalized, all under the age of six. Three of them are in intensive care, one of whom is connected to ECMO. All hospitalized children are unvaccinated, except for two cases that are still under investigation. Eighty-one percent of the patients are children and most were unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health calls on parents to complete routine vaccinations, especially the measles vaccine.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)