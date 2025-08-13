Scorching Heatwave Pushes Israel to Breaking Point, Shatters Temperature and Power Records

A relentless weeklong heatwave brought Israel to a sweltering standstill on Wednesday, toppling temperature records across the country, pushing the national power grid beyond its limits, and forcing sweeping restrictions on outdoor activity.

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) reported a blistering 49.7°C (121.5°F) in Kibbutz Gilgal in the Jordan Valley — the highest reading nationwide and a new regional record, surpassing the previous 49.3°C (120.7°F). Eilat followed close behind at 48.8°C (119.8°F), while Kfar Blum in the Galilee hit 46.8°C (116.2°F). Jerusalem baked at 40.8°C (105.4°F), and Tel Aviv, by comparison, saw a “cool” 33.5°C (92.3°F).

The extreme heat rewrote the record books: Tzfas reached 41.4°C (106.5°F), breaking its all-time high; new peaks were also logged in Ayelet Hashachar, Ma’aleh Adumim, and Arad. Even overnight temperatures refused to drop — the Sodom station near Yam Hamelach recorded an unprecedented low of 36.6°C (97.8°F), the hottest minimum temperature ever measured in Israel. Eilat and Yotvata also reported record warm nights at 35.8°C (96.4°F) and 33.7°C (92.7°F), respectively.

As Israelis sought refuge indoors, electricity demand surged to a staggering 17,287 megawatts at 3:15 p.m., smashing the previous day’s record of 16,000 MW and marking the fourth consecutive day of record-breaking consumption, according to the Independent System Operator (Noga).

“Extreme heatwaves are no longer an unusual event, but a reality that will return in the years to come,” warned Noga director Shiki Fisher, pledging coordinated efforts with power producers and “smart management” to keep the grid stable.

In response to the tinderbox conditions, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority extended a ban on entry to all hiking trails in national parks and reserves through Shabbos. The Israel Fire and Rescue Services have also kept a nationwide ban on open-air bonfires in place until the end of the month.

Infrastructure also took a hit. Israel Railways imposed a speed limit of 80 km/h (50 mph) on certain routes after extreme heat caused track expansion, warning passengers to expect delays.

Meteorologists forecast a slight drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday before a return to seasonally hot conditions over the weekend, with highs of 30°C (86°F) in Jerusalem and 40°C (105°F) in Eilat.

