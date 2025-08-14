REVEALED: Some Humanitarian Aid Truck Drivers Are Hamas, Islamic Jihad Terrorists

Amid the increased entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip, there have been a number of cases in recent weeks in which aid truck drivers entering Israel or driving along the Gazan border were found to be terrorists or involved in terrorism in various ways, Army Radio reported.

According to the report, some of these drivers were arrested and are now under Shin Bet investigation. Some of the drivers are even suspected of being involved in holding Israeli hostages.

One aid truck driver, who was arrested by IDF forces near Kerem Shalom at a location he was not authorized to be at, claimed that he had “gotten lost.” He was arrested for questioning, and an investigation revealed that he was a terrorist, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and had been released in one of the hostage deals during the war.

A second aid truck driver was found to be a Hamas terrorist, and a third driver was arrested after it was discovered that his son is a terrorist who abducted Israelis on October 7.

A source familiar with the details told Army Radio that there are additional drivers suspected of being terrorists affiliated with Hamas or Islamic Jihad, but not all have been arrested or investigated.

The defense establishment claims that all drivers of humanitarian aid trucks are vetted and their entry into the country is approved by the Shin Bet. However, in light of the report, there is concern that aid truck drivers could exploit their entry into Israel or proximity to IDF soldiers to carry out terror attacks, chalilah.

The Shin Bet refused to comment on the report.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)