Hunt Continues: Yeshiva Bochur Arrested Overnight At His Home In Or Yehuda

Another yeshiva bochur was arrested by the military police overnight Monday for the crime of limmud Torah at his home in Or Yehuda, a city in central Israel.

Military police arrived at his home at about 1:45 am, arrested him in front of his shocked parents, and immediately transferred him to military prison. The police wanted to drag him out of his home in pajamas but his father intervened and insisted he be allowed to change first.

The bochur, Daniel Yasipov, 23, a talmid at the Nezer Yisrael Yeshiva in Modi’in Illit, stems from a mesorati (traditional) family that grew closer to Yiddishkeit over the years. He submitted his army deferments since he was 18, in accordance with the law, only stopping in recent months at the instructions of the Gedolei HaDor.

Anger is growing among Chareidi askanim over the wave of arrests in recent weeks. “This is a targeted hunt for bnei yeshivos, aimed at creating an atmosphere of rare enforcement specifically during a sensitive period of discussions surrounding the conscription law,” one source told B’Chadrei Chareidim.

Senior Chareidi officials added that the arrests, carried out in the middle of the night, “are intended to create intimidation and public pressure.”

Kikar H’Shabbat reported that all the bnei yeshivos arrested for “draft-dodging” (and even those whom the IDF attempted to arrest but were unsuccessful) in recent weeks are Sephardi, ba’alei teshuvah, or geirim.

A senior source close to one of the senior Rabbanim affiliated with Shas claimed to Kikar, “This is a deliberate move by the IDF. They are afraid to deal with the Litvaks and chassidim—they’re afraid that there will be a huge commotion there—so they come to the ‘weak,’ to our talmidei yeshivos and ba’alei teshuva. It’s a disgrace that must be dealt with.”

“We are, of course, against the arrest of any talmid yeshiva—anyone who sits and learns Torah should be allowed to learn without any disturbance—but it is unacceptable that an enforcement operation is directed only at our community. This is unforgivable.”

On the other hand, sources in the IDF claimed in a conversation with Kikar that these are general arrest operations and are not directed at Sephardim and ba’alei teshuva. “The operations are being carried out in non-Chareidi areas, so naturally, in the mixed areas there are more Sephardim and ba’alei teshuva,” they said.

