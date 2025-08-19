Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Minister Dermer Made A Secret Visit To The UAE

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer speaks in the Knesset. (Knesset spokesperson)

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kan News reported on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, Demer was accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The senior Israeli officials met with their Emirati counterparts and discussed the war in Gaza, a possible hostage release deal, security issues and diplomatic ties.

In response to a Kan inquiry, Dermer’s office responded, “We have no comment.”

Israeli media reported last week that Dermer intends to retire from politics before the next election.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



