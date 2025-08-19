Uber Driver Assaults Jewish Family In Vienna, Forces Them Out Of Car

A Jewish family came under a vicious antisemitic attack in Vienna on Monday amid a wave of spiraling antisemitic attacks in Austria, in Europe, and throughout the world in recent months.

According to local media reports, a couple, their two children, ages 10 and 13, and a 75-year-old relative ordered an Uber ride.

In the course of the ride, the Uber driver realized that some of the passengers were Israeli and started shouting and calling them “murderers” and “child murderers.”

The driver then said that he was “not interested in driving child murderers” and stopped the car on the side of the road and forced the family out of the car. He also got out of the car and continued to verbally assault the family, and even physically attacked the father.

The family contacted the IKG Vienna’s Reporting Centre for Antisemitism, which helped them file a police complaint.

IKG President Oskar Deutsch said that that attack was not an isolated incident, saying that Jews in Austria are often subjected to insults, and this is “often legitimized.”

“If decisive action isn’t taken against this by politicians and the rule of law, as well as by civil society—by individual activists on the streets or in social media, in editorial offices and by cultural workers, by teachers and others in our society—then there will soon be no place left for Jews in Europe. No, that’s not an exaggeration. We’ve reached the tip of the iceberg.”

B’Chadrei Chareidim reported another recent antisemitic incident in Vienna that happened to a Jewish couple walking on the street on the way home from the Great Synagogue on Friday night.

Two men suddenly approached them and shouted a stream of curses into the husband’s ear.

Avi, the man who was attacked, told B’Chadrei that he and his wife were very frightened: “Two antisemites are standing in front of me screaming ‘Free Palestine,”Free Gaza,’ and ‘To hell with Israel,’ and more curses. Luckily, his friend grabbed him seconds before he physically assaulted us.”

“I don’t know if they were locals or immigrants; we didn’t notice. It was very stressful, and if his friend hadn’t stopped him, it would have ended in a physical assault.”

