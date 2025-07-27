Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israelis Booted Out Of Austrian Restaurant For ‘Crime’ Of Speaking Hebrew

The restaurant in Vienna which refused service to Israelis. (Amit Peled/Instagram)

Israeli cellist Amit Peled said that he and two other Israelis were refused service in a restaurant in Vienna after speaking Hebrew among themselves.

In a post on social media, Peled wrote that he was sitting in an Italian restaurant in Vienna with two fellow Israeli musicians before their sold-out concert that night in an Austrian hall.

“After taking our order, the waiter returned and suddenly asked what language we were speaking. I replied casually, ‘English and German.’ ‘No, no,’ he insisted. ‘What were you just speaking now?’ I answered, ‘Hebrew, of course.”

“He looked me directly in the eye and said, without hesitation, ‘In that case, leave. I’m not serving you food.’ Just like that.”

“The initial shock and humiliation were profound. But what struck us even more deeply was what came next—or rather, what didn’t. The people around us were clearly startled; some offered sympathetic glances… and then, quietly, they went back to their dinners, their conversations, their wine—as though nothing had happened.”

“Welcome to Europe, 2025.”

“Still shaken, we stepped onto the stage that evening, hearts heavy, and sought refuge in the music we love. Performing Dvořák’s Dumky Trio to a completely sold-out hall offered us a rare kind of healing—a fleeting but powerful moment of grace amid the dissonance…”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Alleges Shocking Corruption: “What I’ve Uncovered Has Shaken Me to My Core”

The Lies Behind The Photo Of A “Starving” Gazan Child Published By NYT, BBC, CNN & Others

Right-Wing NGO To PM: “Why Did You Surrender To Tactics Employed By Hitler & Goebbels?”

Iranian Immigrant To Israel Indicted For Espionage; Exposed Israeli Agent, Revealed Flight Path Of Israeli Drones

Surrender To Hamas’s Campaign: Israel Begins Daily 10-Hour ‘Humanitarian’ Pauses; Aid Trucks From Egypt Enter Gaza

HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers from Golani Recon Unit Killed in Southern Gaza Combat

Israeli Navy Intercepts Handala “Activist Boat” Attempting to Breach Gaza Naval Blockade

Revealed: French Delegation Met With Hamas Leaders

H’YD: Betzalel Yehoshua, Injured Last Week In Gaza, Dies Of His Wounds

GREECE: Syrian Screams “I Am Hamas” And Bites Off Part Of Israeli Tourist’s Ear

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network