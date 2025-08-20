Trump Admin Sanctions ICC Judges and Prosecutors Over Warrants Targeting Israeli Leaders

President Trump’s administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC), escalating pressure on the war tribunal for its actions against Israeli officials.

According to the U.S. Treasury and State Department, Washington designated Nicolas Yann Guillou of France, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji, Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal, and Kimberly Prost of Canada.

Last November, ICC judges issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim al-Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza war.

Guillou was part of the pre-trial panel that approved the warrant against Netanyahu, while Khan and Niang are deputy prosecutors at the court.

The move comes less than three months after the administration sanctioned four other ICC judges, accusing them of pursuing “illegitimate and baseless actions” targeting the U.S. and its ally Israel.

The ICC, which denounced the earlier sanctions as an attack on its independence, did not immediately respond to Wednesday’s actions.

The sanctions freeze any U.S.-based assets of the individuals and bar them from accessing the American financial system.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released the following statement:

“I congratulate US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for deciding to impose sanctions on the judges of the International Court in The Hague.

This is a firm measure against the mendacious smear campaign against the State of Israel and the IDF, and for truth and justice.”

