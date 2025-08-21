Unverified Video Shows Gaza Group Allegedly Receiving Aid from Yemeni Al-Qaeda

A little-known group in Gaza has released a video claiming it received humanitarian aid from Al-Qaeda’s branch in Yemen.

The footage, circulated Monday on social media, shows members of the group, which calls itself Ahrar Bayt al-Maqdis, displaying boxes of food they say were provided through donations from Al-Qaeda in Yemen.

The group is not previously known, but its name suggests it may be a Salafi organization active in Gaza.

It remains unclear whether the claim is credible or how such aid could have been transported into the Gaza Strip, which is tightly controlled at its border crossings.

YWN World Headquarters – NYC)