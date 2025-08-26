IDF Preparing To Arrest 10,000 Breslovers, Imprison Them In Tent Facility

The IDF is preparing for a large-scale arrest operation at Ben Gurion Airport, with the aim of catching the estimated 10,000 “draft dodgers” who plan to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

The army plans to deploy large forces of military police at the airport. Soldiers will also be deployed near Haifa Airport, seaports and land crossings with Jordan and Egypt. Israel Police officers will assist in case of riots or resistance to detention.

In addition, the IDF intends to arrest Chareidim classified as “draft dodgers” who travel to Israel from abroad for the Chagim.

According to an I24NEWS report, the army has decided to set up temporary detention facilities in tents for the large number of expected detainees due to the severe shortage of space in military prisons.

A dedicated reserve company is being recruited to operate the complex, and the guards and soldiers are undergoing special training to manage a prison in field conditions.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is seeking a solution to allow chassidim to fly to Uman, but according to a Ynet report, the IDF has not received any order to halt enforcement at the airport against Chareidi draft dodgers. And officials say that even if such an order were issued, it would not be legal.

Meanwhile, UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf sent a letter to Netanyahu asking him to also find a solution for other Chassidish groups to travel abroad for the Chagim. Goldknopf wrote that his office has received numerous inquiries from Chabad Rabbanim as thousands of Chabadnikim travel to 770 for Rosh Hashanah, as well as from other Chassidish courts, such as Skver, Bobov and Vizhnitz-Monsey.

