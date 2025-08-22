Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Demands A Solution For 10k Breslov “Deserters” Who Face Arrest On Way To Uman

Illustrative. Mass recital of the Tikkun Haklali at chatzos on Erev Rosh Hashanah in 2018 with an estimated crowd of almost 60,000 Jews. (United Hatzalah)

In a discussion convened on Thursday by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in preparation for the tens of thousands of chassidim flying to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri raised the issue that about 10,000 Breslovers are now considered “draft dodgers” and face arrest for this reason at the airport, i24NEWS reported.

According to the report, Deri also brought the issue to the attention of Defense Minister Yisrael Katz’s office, but no solution has been found.

During the meeting, Netanyahu said, “They are traveling for tefillah and not for a trip; a solution must be found for them.” He later instructed the Director-General of his office to examine possibilities for a solution to the issue.

In response to an inquiry, a spokesperson from Deri’s office said. “Rabbi Deri has been engaged in discussions with the prime minister for weeks in order to enable the travel of about 50,000 Israelis, from all walks of life, who have a minhag to daven every year on Rosh Hashanah at the tzion of Rav Nachman of Breslov in Uman—in light of the lack of direct flights.”

“As part of this, and due to the lack of a conscription law, Rabbi Deri drew attention to the problem that may arise with regard to about 10,000 bnei yeshivos who are considered eligible for the draft, which may create serious problems at the airport. Therefore, he suggested considering an organized outline to distinguish between travel for tefillah and travel for leisure purposes. Rabbi Deri will continue to work for all Breslov chassidim to allow them to observe their minhag and daven on Rosh Hashanah in Uman.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

2 US Students Arrested By Israel Police After Filming Sensitive Security Site

Huckabee: Europe’s Recognition of Palestinian Statehood Sabotaged Ceasefire Talks

9 Babies Died: How 2 Lev Tahor Survivors Helped Dissolve The Cult & Reunite With Their Family

HUGE NEIS: Terrorist Opens Fire On Israeli Civilians; His Gun Jams After 1 Bullet

TEHILLIM: 18-Year-Old Bochur From Monsey In Critical Condition After Electrical Incident In Kerhonkson, NY

WORKER INTIFADA: 18 Arrested at Microsoft Headquarters Protests Over Ties to Israeli Military

Yerushalayim Man Arrested After Seeking Psak From Rav Yitzchak Yosef to Kill Israel’s Anti-Chareidi Attorney General

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Allies to Face New Corruption Charges as Scandals Mount Amidst Reelection Race

BDE: Petira of R’ Mendel Schechter Z”L of Flatbush, Brother Of Late Chaim Berlin Rosh Yeshiva

Homeland Security Moves Forward on $210 Million Security Package for Shuls and Schools

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network