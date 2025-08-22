Netanyahu Demands A Solution For 10k Breslov “Deserters” Who Face Arrest On Way To Uman

In a discussion convened on Thursday by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in preparation for the tens of thousands of chassidim flying to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri raised the issue that about 10,000 Breslovers are now considered “draft dodgers” and face arrest for this reason at the airport, i24NEWS reported.

According to the report, Deri also brought the issue to the attention of Defense Minister Yisrael Katz’s office, but no solution has been found.

During the meeting, Netanyahu said, “They are traveling for tefillah and not for a trip; a solution must be found for them.” He later instructed the Director-General of his office to examine possibilities for a solution to the issue.

In response to an inquiry, a spokesperson from Deri’s office said. “Rabbi Deri has been engaged in discussions with the prime minister for weeks in order to enable the travel of about 50,000 Israelis, from all walks of life, who have a minhag to daven every year on Rosh Hashanah at the tzion of Rav Nachman of Breslov in Uman—in light of the lack of direct flights.”

“As part of this, and due to the lack of a conscription law, Rabbi Deri drew attention to the problem that may arise with regard to about 10,000 bnei yeshivos who are considered eligible for the draft, which may create serious problems at the airport. Therefore, he suggested considering an organized outline to distinguish between travel for tefillah and travel for leisure purposes. Rabbi Deri will continue to work for all Breslov chassidim to allow them to observe their minhag and daven on Rosh Hashanah in Uman.”

