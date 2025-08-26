Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Watch: Thousands Daven At First Selichos At The Kosel

Photo: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

Thousands of Israelis flocked to the Kosel late Monday night for the first Selichos of the year before Rosh Hashanah.

Relatives of hostages and former hostages Keith Seigel and Yelena Trufanov participated in the tefillah, davening next to the Kosel Rav, who led a tefillah for the return of the hostages, a refuah sheleimah for wounded soldiers, and the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces fighting on multiple fronts.

Keith Seigel told a reporter that it is the first time he is participating in Selichos, a result of drawing closer to Yiddishkeit while in captivity. Trufanov also began her journey to Yiddishkeit while in captivity and is now Shomer Mitzvos.

Sephardim begin reciting Selichos at the start of Chodesh Elul in order to recite the special tefillos for 40 days prior to Yom Kippur, the same period of time that Moshe Rabbeinu was on Har Sinai.

Ashkenazim begin reciting Selichos on the Motzei Shabbos (or Sunday morning) before Rosh Hashanah, but if there are less than four days between the beginning of Selichos and Rosh Hashanah, then the recital begins on the previous Motzei Shabbos.

Photo: Western Wall Heritage Foundation
Photo: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

