Arab Workers At Jerusalem Hospital Committed Arson Twice Next To The Facility

One of the arson attempts. (Israel Police)

“I wanted the State of Israel to lose money by paying for the damages,” said one of five arson suspects, a maintenance worker at a hospital in Jerusalem, who was arrested along with four other Arabs for two incidents of arson next to the hospital.

The five are suspected of setting fire to a field next to the hospital and throwing fireworks out nationalistic motives about a month ago. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but damage was caused to the area.

Jerusalem District police officers, Border Police fighters, and the Jerusalem District forensic identification team were called to the scene and, after collecting evidence, began efforts to locate the suspects.

The investigators uncovered the identity of the five Arab youths who committed the crimes, two of whom were employees at the hospital.

The suspects, residents of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, were arrested and transferred for questioning.

Investigators determined that the suspects acted methodically, preparing multiple Molotov cocktails with flammable substances in advance and using them in two separate arson attempts near the hospital, endangering both passing motorists and the medical center.

Indictments will be filed against them by the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



