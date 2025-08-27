BDE: HaMekubal HaTzaddik Harav Altar Dovid Stern, Z’tl, Passes Away

Hamekubal HaTzaddik Rav Altar Dovid Chaim Stern, Z’tl, was niftar early Wednesday morning at Laniado Hospital in Kiryat Sanz in Netanya at the age of 93.

The niftar was born in Slovakia to his father, HaRav Yisrael Zecharia Stern, z’tl, a major supporter of Torah and chessed, the owner of the Dagan flour mill in Bnei Brak, one of the foremost talmidim of the Chazon Ish, and a close confidant of Rebbe Aharon of Belz, z’tl, and the Kretchnifer Rebbe, z’tl.

The family fled from Europe to pre-state Israel, where, as a bochur, he learned at Ponevezh yeshivah, where he developed a close relationship with HaGaon HaRav Dovid Povarsky, z’tl, and HaGaon HaRav Yechezkel Levenstein, z’tl. He was also very close to the Chazon Ish, z’tl, who imparted to him a lifelong path in distributing tzedaka, as well as to the Steipler, z’tl, under whose instruction he eventually founded the Chazon Ish Kupas tzedaka, one of the first tzedaka funds established in Israel to distribute money to needy families.

When he reached marriageable age, he married the tzadeikes Sora Gittel, a’h, the daughter of the renowned Mekubal HaRav Chaim Moshe Mandel, z’tl, of Bnei Brak, who was known as the Poel Yeshuos of Bnei Brak. HaRav Mandel lived on Raavad Street opposite the home of the HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Shach, z’tl. Close associates relate that HaRav Shach would visit HaRav Chaim Moshe every year on Erev Yom Kippur to receive a bracha.

From his youth, HaRav Stern was known as a tremendous ba’al chessed, and although he stemmed from a wealthy family, he lost all his money due to the vast amounts of tzedka he distributed. He was among the founders of the Ofakim Yeshiva, headed by his brother-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Yerachmiel Birnzweig, יבלחט”א. He established many mosdos Torah throughout the country, as well as the Be’er Yisrael Yeshiva.

He became a central figure among the Mekubalim of our generation and a source of inspiration to many. Even in his advanced years, he remained active in Torah, continuing to lead his mosdos, receive visitors in his home, and attend public events where he encouraged the public to persevere in limmud Torah, particularly in the study of Mishnayos and in safeguarding kedushas machshavah.

Over the years, as his fame grew for his extraordinary tzedaka, his unique segulahs, and his brachos that were fulfilled, people from Israel and abroad flocked to seek his counsel.

He lived a humble life, devoting most of his days to limmud Torah. He was known for his deep learning in both the revealed and hidden Torah. His home on Sokolov Street in Bnei Brak became a spiritual beacon for the multitudes, where he offered his brachos, advice, and guidance while seated on a simple wooden chair. He strongly encouraged those who sought his bracha to memorize Mishnayos as a means of tikkun machshavah and urged his followers to place tzedaka boxes in their homes.

He was connected with many Rabbanim and Mekubalim, especially lesser-known hidden tzaddikim (the 36 hidden tzaddikim). In this, he continued the unique path of his late father-in-law, whose court was similarly centered on the 36 hidden tzaddikim and their influence. Among those closely connected to him was the renowned Mekubal HaTzaddik Yehuda Ze’ev Leibowitz, z’tl.

In recent years, despite his advanced age, he was a regular visitor to Meron to visit the kever of Rebbe Shimon Bar Yochai, traveling there several times a week to daven.

He left behind many sons and sons-in-law, who followed in his path in being marbitz Torah, serving as Roshei Yeshivos and Roshei Kollel.

The levaya is scheduled at 1:00 p.m., beginning from his home, at 24 Sokolov Street in Bnei Brak, to the Ponevezh beis kevaros, where the kevurah will take place.

וכל בית ישראל יבכו את השריפה אשר שרף ה

