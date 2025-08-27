Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

7 Pro-Hamas Rioters Arrested At Microsoft Office; Company Asks FBI To Investigate Workers Tied To Protests

A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company’s headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond, File)

Police arrested seven anti-Israel activists after they occupied Microsoft President Brad Smith’s office in Redmond, Washington on Tuesday and refused to leave.

“Obviously, when seven folks do as they did today—storm a building, occupy an office, block other people out of the office, and plant listening devices in the form of telephones and cell phones hidden under couches and behind books—that’s not okay,” Smith told reporters.

“When they’re asked to leave and they refuse, that’s not okay,” he said. “Police literally had to take them out of the building.”

The No Azure For Apartheid protest, only two of whom are Microsoft employees, was protesting over Israel’s alleged use of Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform in its war in Gaza.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, Microsoft asked the FBI to investigate certain current or former employees connected to the protests.

The group has been protesting against the company for months, demanding it cut ties with Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians.

A week ago, 18 pro-Hamas rioters were arrested at the Microsoft headquarters after they “resisted and became aggressive.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



