Historic Meeting in Washington, DC: Gedolei Yisroel Meet with Israeli Ambassador on Draft Crisis

A historic meeting took place in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, as three leading Gedolim in America traveled to meet with the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter.

The discussion centered on the ongoing situation regarding yeshiva bochurim being drafted into the IDF, and the strong opposition voiced by the Chareidi community in both Eretz Yisroel and the United States.

Traveling to the nation’s capital were HaGaon HaRav Aharon Feldman, Rosh Yeshiva of Ner Yisroel; HaGaon HaRav Malkiel Kotler, Rosh Yeshiva of BMG; and HaGaon HaRav Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshiva in the Mirrer Yeshiva in Brooklyn—all members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudath Israel of America. The meeting was arranged and attended by noted philanthropist Reb Shloime (Sol) Werdiger, Chairman of Agudath Israel.

The Gedolim expressed that the Chareidi community in America stands fully united with the Chareidi community in Eretz Yisroel in their battle on behalf of Bnei Torah.

Ambassador Leiter, a shomer Torah u’mitzvos, warmly welcomed the Gedolim at the Israeli Embassy, where the private meeting lasted for nearly an hour. In an interesting moment, the ambassador—who grew up in Scranton, PA—shared that his father was a talmid of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Ruderman zt”l.

It should be noted that the Gedolim undertook significant mesiras nefesh by leaving their yeshivos on only the second day of Elul zman to make the trip to Washington for this crucial meeting.

Due to the sensitivity of the matter, further details of the discussion remain confidential. However, Ambassador Leiter thanked the Gedolim for their efforts and assured them that he would remain in close contact as the situation develops.

