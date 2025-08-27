Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

From Rosh Chodesh Elul Until Yom Kippur

Kupat Ha’ir is sending a minyan of representatives to pray for you every day, for 40 days, at ten holy sites:

The Kosel HaMa’aravi, Kever Dovid HaMelech, Rashb”i in Meron, Rabbi Yehuda bar Ila’i, Amuka, Beit Yosef, the Ar”i HaKadosh, the Ohr HaChaim HaKadosh, Rabbi Leib Ba’al HaYissurim, and the Rebbe HaKadosh m’Zhvill – places from where the Shechinah has never left.

These talmidei chachamim, masters of tefillah, will mention daily the names of donors, their mothers, and their requests, arousing Heavenly mercy during the most critical days of judgment – to merit a year that is good, sweet, and filled with light.

