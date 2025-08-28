Report: IDF Commando Op In Syria: Special Forces Carry Out Rare Ground Raid

Syrian media and military sources reported overnight Wednesday that IDF forces raided a key military base in the southern suburbs of Damascus.

According to reports, two fighter jets and four helicopters landed on the base. The fighter jets carried out air strikes to “prepare the way” for the helicopters and prevent Syrian forces from reaching the area. Afterward, in a rare ground landing by special forces, dozens of soldiers raided the bases, remaining there for over two hours. No fighting took place between the IDF soldiers and Syrian forces.

Two Syrian army officers told Reuters that the IDF special forces landed near Jabal Manaa, the location of a strategic air defense base controlled by Iran and Hezbollah before it was destroyed by Israel before the fall of the Assad regime. The base is now populated by soldiers loyal to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The report came a day after a previous attack in the same area, also attributed to Israel, in which six members of the Syrian regime’s security forces were killed.

Following the initial attack, IDF fighter jets and drones continued to carry out strikes, preventing rescue teams from retrieving the bodies of the Syrian soldiers until the following evening.

In response to queries, the IDF stated, “We do not comment on foreign events.”

However, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz hinted at the operation on Thursday morning, writing on X: “Our forces are operating day and night in all combat zones for Israel’s security.”

