Appeal To Washington: “Israel’s A-G Is Violating Civil Rights Of Thousands Of US Citizens”

Yisrael Porush, chairman of the Magen U’Moshiah organization, conveyed an official appeal to Washington through US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, requesting his intervention in Attorney-General Gali Baharav’s severe violation of the civil rights of thousands of American citizens, who are unable to even travel to the US without being arrested.

In his letter, Porush noted that thousands of US citizens are now being denied the right to return to their own country and requested that if Huckabee “deems it appropriate,” he should bring the issue to the attention of the Trump administration.

The letter states, “Dear Ambassador Huckabee, I am honored to write to you on behalf of thousands of American citizens who now find themselves in deep distress due to severe infringements on their civil rights by the legal authorities in Israel.”

“As you are aware, a temporary cancellation has been imposed on the long-standing arrangement—maintained for nearly seventy-five years—whereby Israeli citizens devoted to full-time Torah study were exempt from military service. This decision now extends to thousands of American citizens who, in addition to their U.S. citizenship, also hold Israeli citizenship.”

“Following this cancellation, Israel’s Attorney General has ordered extreme sanctions against these individuals—approximately 80,000 people, including thousands of American citizens. These sanctions include travel bans preventing them from leaving Israel, as well as the threat of arrest.”

“Mr. Ambassador, the sole ‘offense’ of these American citizens is their dedication to Torah study. You yourself have publicly stated that Torah learning is the salvation of the Jewish nation. It is therefore inconceivable that American citizens should be treated as criminals for the very act that embodies their faith, heritage, and contribution to the Jewish people.”

“Indeed, some of these American citizens may even wish to relinquish their Israeli citizenship—retaining only their U.S. citizenship in order to continue their Torah study without interference. Yet under the current restrictions, they are not even permitted to leave Israel to exercise that right.”

“We therefore appeal to you, in the name of these law-abiding U.S. citizens, to intervene and prevent this absurd situation in which Americans are denied the right to return to their own country because of internal political and judicial disputes in Israel. These citizens deserve the same dignity and protection accorded to every American, wherever they may reside.”

“Your deep respect for the Jewish people and for the Torah is well known. We now call upon you, as the representative of the United States in Israel, to act urgently with the Israeli authorities to lift these restrictions and ensure that American citizens are not punished for their faith and their commitment to Torah study. We would also respectfully request that—if you deem it appropriate—you bring this petition to the attention of the administration in Washington so that these concerns may be addressed at the highest levels.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)