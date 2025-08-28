Israel’s Supreme Court Rejects Petition To Cancel Draft Orders For 5,500 Yeshiva Bochurim

The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition that sought to cancel enlistment orders sent to approximately 5,500 yeshiva bochurim.

The petition had been filed by the organization Emes LeYaakov, which argued that the draft notices were issued through an improper process, relying on information allegedly obtained unlawfully from the National Insurance Institute. The group maintained that the procedure was both illegal and discriminatory, and it requested that the original enlistment orders be annulled and reissued through proper channels.

The justices rejected the claims, noting that the IDF has since altered its policy and no longer uses data from the National Insurance Institute when issuing draft notices. Instead, the army is now sending enlistment orders to approximately 54,000 candidates for military service without relying on outside data.

Because of this change in procedure, the Court ruled that the petition was no longer relevant and ordered it dismissed. A hearing that had been scheduled for September 11 was canceled. Each side was ordered to bear its own legal expenses.

Despite the ruling, Emes LeYaakov voiced concern over the fate of the thousands of yeshiva bochurim who already received enlistment orders under the earlier system. According to the organization, many of those bochurim are now classified as “draft evaders,” exposing them to potential arrest or penalties from military police.

The petitioners emphasized that if the court had canceled the original orders, those affected would have received a temporary reprieve—shielding them from being labeled as evaders for several months, even if new orders were issued right away.

Emes LeYaakov said they will continue pursuing the matter through additional petitions in the near future, seeking to protect the rights of bnei yeshiva facing the draft issue.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)