2,800-Year-Old Dam Built During Bayis Rishon Unearthed Yerushalayim’s Old City [VIDEO]

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has announced the discovery of a massive dam dating back nearly 2,800 years, to the days of Malchei Yehudah. The dam, unearthed just outside the Old City walls in Ir Dovid, is believed to have been built during the reign of King Yoash or King Amatziah.

Standing some 40 feet tall, over 25 feet wide, and stretching nearly 70 feet long, the monumental structure was excavated over the last two years. Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science, working with the IAA, used advanced carbon-dating methods to confirm its age.

The dam was designed to hold back and raise the level of water flowing from the Gichon Spring and the valley runoff leading to Nachal Kidron. Experts say it served a dual role: preventing dangerous flooding while also channeling water to sustain the growing city. According to the IAA, this structure was central to the building of the Shiloach Pool described in Tanach.

“This is one of the most impressive and significant remains from the period of the First Beis Hamikdash to be found in Yerushalayim,” said Eli Eskusido, director of the IAA. “Its preservation is extraordinary, and it allows us to better understand the wisdom and sophistication of Yerushalayim in that era.”

The discovery joins two other water systems from the same period in Ir Dovid, underscoring the advanced urban planning of the time. The findings will be presented publicly at the annual City of David Conference in Yerushalayim.

