Ben Gvir Seeks to Outlaw Road-Blocking and Protests Inside Shuls

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is pushing a new policy that would outlaw protests blocking major roads and demonstrations inside shuls, setting the stage for another clash with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

According to a policy paper submitted for her approval, Ben Gvir’s plan would prohibit demonstrations on highways, major routes, and access roads to hospitals, isolated towns, emergency services, and Ben-Gurion Airport. Protesters seeking to block roads inside cities would be required to obtain prior police approval.

The proposal comes after years of disruptive protests — mostly anti-government demonstrators to hostage-release activists — that have repeatedly shut down traffic in Tel Aviv and across the country. Earlier this month, two mass protest days for a ceasefire and hostage deal saw demonstrators paralyze major highways.

Ben Gvir’s plan also singles out protests in shuls, which he argues impede freedom of religion. The clause appears aimed at activists who have used shuls as flashpoints in the broader protest movement.

The move now awaits Baharav-Miara’s approval. The attorney general has frequently sparred with Ben Gvir and is currently fighting a government-backed effort to remove her from office — a dismissal frozen by the High Court until further notice.

Under an April agreement, Ben Gvir is obligated to consult both the attorney general and the police commissioner before making changes to protest and free speech policy.

