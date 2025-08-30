Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Airstrike In Gaza Estimated To Target Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obaida

Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida

The IDF and Shin Bet announced on Motzei Shabbos that a key Hamas official was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Shabbos.

Israeli media reported that it is estimated that the strike targeted Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida, who has been targeted in several previous strikes.

According to a senior Israeli official, if Abu Obaida was at the site that was hit, “there’s no chance he survived the elimination attempt this time.”

The strike hit the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

The IDF said it took “numerous steps to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Big News in Jewish Advertising: Meet JAG

Smotrich: Israel Must Seize Full Control of Gaza, Annex Security Zone to Defeat Hamas by 2026

Twisted Minneapolis Mass Shooter Openly Admired Hitler, Would Perform Nazi Salutes In Front Of Classmates

SHOWDOWN WITH TEHRAN: France, Germany, U.K. Trigger ‘Snapback’ Mechanism Against Iran Over Nuclear Program

Haaretz Calls IDF General A “Nazi Officer,” Netanyahu: “Antisemitic Blood Libel”

Former Biden Spokeswoman Attacks Prayer After Mass Shooting In Minneapolis That Left 2 Children Dead

Report Confirms: Israel Shared Intel With Australia On Iran’s Antisemitic Attacks

DRAMATIC P’SAK: Senior Breslover Rabbanim: “Don’t Travel To Uman If At Risk Of Arrest”

Appeal To Washington: “Israel’s A-G Is Violating Civil Rights Of Thousands Of US Citizens”

Report: IDF Commando Op In Syria: Special Forces Carry Out Rare Ground Raid

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media