IDF Airstrike In Gaza Estimated To Target Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obaida

The IDF and Shin Bet announced on Motzei Shabbos that a key Hamas official was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Shabbos.

Israeli media reported that it is estimated that the strike targeted Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida, who has been targeted in several previous strikes.

According to a senior Israeli official, if Abu Obaida was at the site that was hit, “there’s no chance he survived the elimination attempt this time.”

The strike hit the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

The IDF said it took “numerous steps to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.”

