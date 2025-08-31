Over 3 Months Later: Hamas Acknowledges Death Of Mohammed Sinwar

The Hamas terror organization early Sunday morning acknowledged the death of Mohammed Sinwar, nearly three and a half months after the IDF eliminated him in a targeted strike.

The announcement was made via the publication of photos of Hamas’s senior “martyrs,” in which Mohammed Sinwar appeared for the first time alongside other slain Hamas leaders, including his brother Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, and Marwan Issa. The captions to the photos confirm their status as “shahids.”

Sinwar was killed in mid-May during a joint IDF–Shin Bet operation that targeted an underground Hamas command center beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. His brother Yahya was eliminated seven months earlier.

Although the IDF announced Mohammed Sinwar’s elimination at the end of May, the publication of his photo with the caption “shahid” is the first time that Hamas formally acknowledged his death.

Hamas also published footage of Mohammed Deif, the former commander of Hamas’s military wing, who was eliminated by the IDF in July 2024. The elusive Deif is seen in the previously unseen footage alongside other Hamas leaders.

