Jewish Agency Head, Whose Relatives Were Murdered On Oct. 7, Forced To Cancel Trip To South Africa

Jewish Agency chairman Maj.-Gen. (res.) Doron Almog was forced to cancel a trip to South Africa due to the possibility that he would be arrested for “war crimes,” Kan News reported on Sunday morning.

It is believed that pro-Hamas activists in South Africa, which is pursuing legal action against Israel on charges of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, may seek the retired IDF general’s arrest.

Almog is a relative of the Goldstein-Almog family, two of whom were brutally murdered by Hamas at Kfar Aza during the October 7 massacre: H’yd, 48, and his daughter, Yam Goldstein-Almog, H’yd, 20.

Chen Goldstein-Amog and her three children, 17, 11, and 9, were abducted to Gaza after witnessing the murders of Nadav and Yam. They were released in the first-phase deal in November 2023.

This is not the first time that Almog was targeted in a foreign country for his IDF service. In 2005, he and his wife flew to London to fundraise for Aleh Negev, a facility for the disabled he founded. Minutes after landing at Heathrow Airport in the UK, an Israeli embassy official boarded the plane and warned Almog to remain on the plane, explaining that counterterrorism police officers were waiting in the airport to arrest him due to a warrant issued against him for “war crimes’ in Gaza.

Almog remained on the plane for two hours before returning to Israel.

