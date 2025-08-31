Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Jewish Agency Head, Whose Relatives Were Murdered On Oct. 7, Forced To Cancel Trip To South Africa

Doron Almog (Photo: Liron Moldovan)

Jewish Agency chairman Maj.-Gen. (res.) Doron Almog was forced to cancel a trip to South Africa due to the possibility that he would be arrested for “war crimes,” Kan News reported on Sunday morning.

It is believed that pro-Hamas activists in South Africa, which is pursuing legal action against Israel on charges of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, may seek the retired IDF general’s arrest.

Almog is a relative of the Goldstein-Almog family, two of whom were brutally murdered by Hamas at Kfar Aza during the October 7 massacre: H’yd, 48, and his daughter, Yam Goldstein-Almog, H’yd, 20.

Chen Goldstein-Amog and her three children, 17, 11, and 9, were abducted to Gaza after witnessing the murders of Nadav and Yam. They were released in the first-phase deal in November 2023.

This is not the first time that Almog was targeted in a foreign country for his IDF service. In 2005, he and his wife flew to London to fundraise for Aleh Negev, a facility for the disabled he founded. Minutes after landing at Heathrow Airport in the UK, an Israeli embassy official boarded the plane and warned Almog to remain on the plane, explaining that counterterrorism police officers were waiting in the airport to arrest him due to a warrant issued against him for “war crimes’ in Gaza.

Almog remained on the plane for two hours before returning to Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REVEALED: Israel’s Phone Hacking Turned Top Iranian Officials’ Bodyguards And Drivers Into Mossad Tracking Devices During Operation Rising Lion

“No One Will Fly”: Chareidim Threaten Mass Protest at Ben Gurion After AG Blocks Uman Travel Plan for Draft-Age Yeshivaleit

ELIMINATED: Israel Eliminates Houthi Prime Minister In Yemen Airstrike Targeting Senior Government Officials

IDF Recovered Body Of Hostage Idan Shtivi, H’yd From Gaza

CANCELLED: Ukraine Says Rosh Hoshana At Tziyun Of Rebbe Nachman In Uman Is Banned This Year Due To War

H’YD: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

IDF Airstrike Kills Senior Hamas Figure; Target Believed To Be Infamous Spokesman Abu Obaida

U.S. Blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas From Entering UN General Assembly, Citing Terror Ties

Half of U.S. Voters Say Israel Is Committing “Genocide” in Gaza as Support for Military Aid Collapses

Judge: Evidence Shows Saudis May Have Helped 9/11 Hijackers, Victims’ Lawsuit May Proceed

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media