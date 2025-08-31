Trump’s Postwar Gaza Blueprint: A $100 Billion Gamble to Relocate Residents and Build a U.S.-Run Economic Hub

A sweeping and controversial postwar plan for Gaza is circulating inside the Trump administration, envisioning the relocation of the enclave’s entire population and the transformation of the war-torn territory into a U.S.-administered economic and tourism hub, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

The 38-page proposal, dubbed the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust — or GREAT Trust — reflects President Donald Trump’s repeated pledge to “take over” Gaza. It lays out a decade-long U.S. administration that would redevelop the territory into high-tech “smart cities,” industrial zones, and luxury beachfront resorts.

At the heart of the plan: relocating Gaza’s more than 2 million residents. According to the documents, departures could take the form of voluntary resettlement abroad or movement into heavily secured zones within the enclave during reconstruction. Every Palestinian who leaves Gaza would receive a $5,000 cash grant, four years of rent subsidies, and a year’s worth of food.

The trust calculates that relocating each resident would save roughly $23,000 compared with providing temporary housing and basic services on-site. Landowners would be compensated with “digital tokens” redeemable for housing in six to eight planned AI-powered smart cities inside Gaza — or to finance new lives abroad.

The plan stresses it would require no U.S. taxpayer funding. Instead, it pitches itself as a magnet for private capital, projecting a nearly fourfold return on a $100 billion investment over ten years. Potential mega-projects include electric vehicle plants, data centers, high-rise apartments, and beach resorts.

Some of the same Israeli operatives behind the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — which currently distributes food in Gaza under U.S. and Israeli supervision — helped design the GREAT Trust. Financial modeling was carried out by former Boston Consulting Group analysts, though the firm later distanced itself, saying the work was never formally approved. Two senior partners were dismissed.

Trump convened a closed-door White House meeting last Wednesday to review postwar options. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — who spearheaded the administration’s first-term Middle East initiatives and retains private business interests in the region — all attended.

No decisions emerged from the session. Witkoff described the administration’s planning as “very comprehensive,” while the White House declined to comment.

The plan contrasts sharply with alternative proposals from the United Nations, Arab states, and the Palestinian Authority, which have floated models for technocratic or international administration. Israel, for its part, has ruled out restoring control of Gaza to the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and insists on retaining security control.

Legal experts warn the GREAT Trust could collide with international law. Any plan that blocks Palestinians from returning to their homes or fails to ensure adequate shelter, food, and medical care could be deemed unlawful, regardless of the financial incentives attached.

The proposal envisions starting with clearing debris and unexploded ordnance, then rebuilding power and water systems before launching new industrial and tourism zones along Gaza’s borders. The planned smart cities would combine residential, commercial, and industrial development with schools, clinics, parks, and green spaces.

